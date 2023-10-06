Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Makes New $34,000 Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.50. 1,189,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

