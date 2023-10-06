Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 857 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $519.69. The stock had a trading volume of 469,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.60 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $530.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

