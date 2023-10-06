UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,011 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.65. 141,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,877. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

