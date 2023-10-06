Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 100,540 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,540 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $139,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.22 and a 200 day moving average of $227.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.