Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 4.9% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,384,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.06. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $825.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

