Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $260.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $825.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

