QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.36. 1,251,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,990,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.04.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

