Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $73.42. 2,127,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,759. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average is $81.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.34 and a one year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.