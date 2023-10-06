Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.74. 132,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,417. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

