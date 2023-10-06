Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.4% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $25.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $544.26. 590,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $554.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.33.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

