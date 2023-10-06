Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.3% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 111,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,871,000 after acquiring an additional 29,018 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $569.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

