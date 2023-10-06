DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.33% of Tractor Supply worth $79,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $205.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.27.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

