DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.33% of Tractor Supply worth $79,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply
In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.4 %
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.27.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.