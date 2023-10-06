Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $38,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $569.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.