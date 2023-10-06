State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.95 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Stryker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $264.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.17 and a 200-day moving average of $286.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $203.23 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.