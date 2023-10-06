EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,777 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 208,968 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,103 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 133,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $119.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

