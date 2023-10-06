State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 918 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,522.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,511.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,517.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,165.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 146.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,783.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

