State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,332 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $395.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $388.10 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.