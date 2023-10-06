Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 4.9% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.06. The company has a market capitalization of $825.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

