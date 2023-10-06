Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,661,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.50. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

