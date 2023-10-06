Silvant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $104,344,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth $79,244,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.92.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.62. 11,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,417. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.87.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.46%.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.