IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $226.07. 69,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,677. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

