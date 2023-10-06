Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.84. 25,893,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,407,730. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.60.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

