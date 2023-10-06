Silvant Capital Management LLC Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $445.07. 57,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $448.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $15,462,659. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.