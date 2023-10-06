Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $245,698,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $24.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $544.68. 1,148,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,144. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19. The stock has a market cap of $241.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $554.78 and its 200-day moving average is $527.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

