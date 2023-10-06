Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $43.11. 4,013,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,542,510. The company has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

