UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 7,605 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,721,625 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $546.44. 120,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $567.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.47. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

