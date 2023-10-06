UMB Bank n.a. Sells 999 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Accenture by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,559,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,387,000 after buying an additional 118,030 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 661,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,109,000 after acquiring an additional 208,433 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,450. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The company has a market cap of $205.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.03.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

