Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $87,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,191 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $201,779,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.11. 109,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

