Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 1,915 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Security Asset Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $4,482,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 344,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

BMY opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

