State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 431 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $616.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $662.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.45. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.25.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

