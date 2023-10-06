BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Bank of America stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

