BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $205.17 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $187.29 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.66 and its 200-day moving average is $222.80.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.27.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

