Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,196 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.14 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.