SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

