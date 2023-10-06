Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

