SVB Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,988 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,143,000 after acquiring an additional 292,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $147.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $260.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

