Country Club Bank GFN Sells 12,272 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

