Provence Wealth Management Group Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Provence Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

CSCO opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $215.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

