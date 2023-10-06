Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys 4,755 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,972 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $24,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

