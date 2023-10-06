KWB Wealth Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KWB Wealth bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $260.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.22 and its 200 day moving average is $227.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

