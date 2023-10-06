Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lifted by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,468,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Mondelez International Stock Down 5.3 %

MDLZ stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

