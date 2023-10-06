Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,731. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.64 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.44 and its 200-day moving average is $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

