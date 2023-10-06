Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys 12,152 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 118.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $11,444,550,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.91. The stock had a trading volume of 76,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.55 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.65 and its 200 day moving average is $297.66.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

