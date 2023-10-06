UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,738 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,018 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.06.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.12. The company had a trading volume of 857,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,379. The firm has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.95. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.