Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $355.14 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.10 and its 200 day moving average is $341.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,795 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,460 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.23.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

