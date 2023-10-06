Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $491.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.50-$9.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.50-9.00 EPS.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 1.8 %

Helen of Troy stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

