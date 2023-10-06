SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 592.5% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,895,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

