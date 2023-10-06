Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,974 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,101 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $372.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $414.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

