Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,968 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $390,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,103 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 133,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.1% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,322 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

