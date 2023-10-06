Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.0 %

PM traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $91.05. The company had a trading volume of 623,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,447. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $141.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

